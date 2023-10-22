Free Expression and Campus Protests

Like many other college campuses across the country and the world, UW–Madison is facing protest activity due to the deeply felt pain and horror about the tragic and devastating loss of life and scale of destruction in Gaza. So many in our community have had to navigate this academic year amid ongoing grief and heartbreak due to the devastating destruction, injustice, and loss of life there and in Israel.

The university also recognizes and respects that protest is part of our community’s precious right to free speech and expression and continues to support the exercise of this right within the boundaries of law and campus policies.

The university’s first priority is to support the health, safety, and welfare of the UW-Madison community; to follow all state laws and regulations; to ensure the free expression of one group does not interfere with the free expression rights of others; and to prevent disruption of university operations.