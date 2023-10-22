Free Expression and Campus Protests

Like many other college campuses across the country and the world, UW–Madison is facing protest activity due to the deeply felt pain and horror about the tragic and devastating loss of life and scale of destruction in Gaza. So many in our community have had to navigate this academic year amid ongoing grief and heartbreak due to the devastating destruction, injustice, and loss of life there and in Israel.
The university also recognizes and respects that protest is part of our community’s precious right to free speech and expression and continues to support the exercise of this right within the boundaries of law and campus policies.
The university’s first priority is to support the health, safety, and welfare of the UW-Madison community; to follow all state laws and regulations; to ensure the free expression of one group does not interfere with the free expression rights of others; and to prevent disruption of university operations.
University policies and state law
Campus and media updates
- May 6, 2024 Chancellor remarks at Faculty Senate
- May 6, 2024 Investigations initiated for two student organizations
- May 4, 2024 Update on Library Mall encampment
- May 3, 2024 Update and University Committee statement
- May 1, 2024 Evening update on Library Mall encampment
- May 1, 2024 Statement from Universities of Wisconsin President Rothman
- May 1, 2024 Chancellor Mnookin update on Library Mall tent encampment
- May 1, 2024 UWPD update on Library Mall encampment
- April 29, 2024 Update on Library Mall protest
- April 26, 2024 Campus protests: rights and responsibilities
- Campus news